Yamuna’s Water level crosses danger mark in Delhi

Aug 31, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

In the capital Delhi, the water level of the Yamuna River crossed the danger mark this morning.

The river is flowing above 205.33 metres and is rising due to continuous heavy rainfall. The city has been experiencing rainfall for the past few days.

IMD has forecast generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in Delhi till Tuesday. It has forecast thunderstorms with rain for the coming week.

Meanwhile, a flood relief camp has been set up in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar for evacuation of affected people in case the river water rises further.

