Former Jharkhand Minister Anosh Ekka Among 10 Convicted in Land Scam

AMN / Ranchi

A Special CBI Court in Ranchi has convicted 10 accused, including former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka and his wife Menon Ekka, in a high-profile land acquisition case involving violations of the Chotanagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act.

Those convicted include Anosh Ekka, Menon Ekka, Kartik Prabhat, Raj Kishore Singh, Firoz Akhtar, Brijesh Mishra, Anil Kumar, Manilal Mahta, Brajesh Mahto, and Parshuram Karketta. The judgment marks a significant milestone in a case that has been under investigation for over a decade.

The case was originally registered by the CBI in August 2010 following directives from the Jharkhand High Court in response to multiple public interest litigations. The FIR alleged that former ministers Anosh Ekka and Hari Narain Rai, among others, amassed disproportionate assets and illegally acquired land belonging to Scheduled Tribes by forging records and manipulating permissions.

Investigations revealed that between 2006 and 2008, Anosh Ekka purchased large tracts of tribal land in Ranchi in the name of his wife, Menon Ekka, spending over ₹1.18 crore. Despite restrictions under the CNT Act, which safeguards tribal land rights, permissions were granted by local officials, allegedly in connivance with the accused. The role of Land Reforms Deputy Collectors (LRDCs), circle officers, and staff members in facilitating these transfers was also brought to light.

After an extensive probe, the CBI filed a chargesheet in December 2012 against 16 people. With today’s verdict, 10 have been held guilty, while proceedings against the remaining continue.

The conviction is seen as a strong message against the misuse of political power in exploiting laws meant to protect vulnerable communities. Sentencing in the case is expected soon.