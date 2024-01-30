Centre extends ban on SIMI for 5 years under UAPA

The Government has declared ‘Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)’ as an ‘Unlawful Association’ for a further period of five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967. The last ban on SIMI was imposed in January, 2019.

Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement said that SIMI is continuing to be involved in fomenting terrorism, disturbing peace and communal harmony in the country which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India. It added that many criminal cases have been registered against SIMI and its members under various sections of law including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.