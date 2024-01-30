BJP hatching conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: JMM after ED team visits CM’s Delhi home

AMN

Soon after a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) visited Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s Delhi residence, his party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hatching conspiracies to topple the state government.

“Ever since the formation of an alliance government in Jharkhand, under the capable leadership of a tribal youth Hemant Soren, Central Government and BJP have been hatching conspiracies to topple the government…After all political attempts, now the Centre and BJP are misusing Constitutional institutions…,” the JMM said in a statement.

The statement came after ED team reached his residence at around 7 am in the morning today. However, Soren was not present and had already left for an undisclosed location at midnight.

ED wanted to interrogate Soren in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.

The Jharkhand CM was questioned by the probe agency on January 20 and asked him to appear for questioning between January 27 and 31.

However, he didn’t respond to the summons, prompting the agency to issue a fresh notice asking him to confirm his availability for questioning on either January 29 or 31. According to reports, the Jharkhand chief minister has confirmed his availability on January 31.

“On January 20, 2024, ED officials questioned Chief Minister Hemant Soren for over seven hours in front of the camera and he answered all the questions….within three-four days of the questioning, another summons is issued asking him to appear for questioning in the next three-four days… As a chief minister, naturally there are pre-decided programs and he has to perform administrative assistant well as political duties,” the JMM said.

The statement further added that despite these circumstances and knowing the politics hidden behind the ED summons, CM Soren has confirmed his availability at 1pm on January 31.