PM Interacts with students, teachers and parents in Pariksha Pe Charcha programme

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that competition and challenges act as inspirations in life, but competition must be healthy. He asked students to compete with themselves and not others. Interacting with school students, teachers and parents during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 programme in New Delhi today, Mr Modi said, if there are no challenges in life, life becomes uninspiring and demotivating. He said challenges of students must be addressed collectively by parents as well as teachers. He urged parents to not make report cards of their children as their visiting card.

Prime Minister Modi said, the children should be made resilient to withstand any kind of pressure. He said, pressure is part of life and everyone should be prepared to handle it. Mr Modi said, teachers play an important role in reducing the stress of children. He added that the bond between students and teachers must be beyond syllabus and curriculum. Prime Minister said, the challenges of students must be addressed collectively by parents as well as teachers.

Prime Minister said, balanced diet and exercise are very important for fitness. He said, keeping the body healthy is very important for a healthy mind. Mr Modi said, taking proper sleep is also very important.

Educating and encouraging students to manage exam stress effectively while also harnessing the benefits of mobile technology, Mr. Modi stressed on the judicious use of technology rather than considering a burden.

Prime Minister said, the students should develop the habit of being decisive. He said, if there is any confusion then we should talk about it and resolve it and move ahead. He said, there should be no trust deficit between children and parents. Mr Modi also asked students to practice the writing of answers as much as possible. He added that if you will practice, the majority of exam hall stress will go away.

Prime Minister also said that the government strives to make a nation where the present and future generations have a chance to shine and show their capabilities. He said that decision-making becomes easier when the resolve to do something is strong. Mr Modi said, when there is no selfish motive, there is never confusion in decision. He said that in his tenure of 10 years, 25 crore people came out of poverty.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, India will become a developed nation under the leadership of youth. He said, Pariksha Pe charcha programme has become a mass movement.