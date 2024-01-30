Bihar: ED questions Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in connection with land-for-job scam

AMN / PATNA

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav today in connection with a job for a land scam in Patna. The interrogation started by ED officials around 11.30 am at the Central Agency’s Patna Regional Office.

The Central Agency is investigating the case of money laundering based on a charge sheet filed by the CBI against Mr. Yadav in connection with an alleged land-for-job scam. ED had issued the summons to Mr Yadav in this case on 19th January. The agency had questioned RJD Chief Lalu Prasad for nearly 10 hours in a similar case yesterday.

The alleged land-for-job scam is related to the period 2004-2009 when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA government. It is alleged that during the period several people were appointed to Group-D positions in various zones of the Indian Railways and in return, these people transferred their land as bribes to the family members of Lalu Prasad and his close associates.