India remembers Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu today led the nation in paying tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary. President Murmu along with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhary and senior officials paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his Samadhi at Rajghat in Delhi.

A Sarva Dharma Prarthana sabha was also held there. The occasion was marked by a solemn two-minute silence.

The day is also observed as Martyrs’ Day. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1948.