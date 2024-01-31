Varanasi court allows Hindus to worship in Gyanvapi mosque basement

A Varanasi court has allowed the Hindu devotees to worship inside the ‘Vyas Ka Tekhana’, a sealed area inside Gyanvapi mosque. The court has asked district administration to make the necessary arrangements in the next 7 days.

AGENCIES

A Varanasi court on Wednesday allowed the Hindu devotees to worship inside the sealed basement of Gyanvapi mosque. As per the court order, Hindu devotees can now offer prayers at ‘Vyas Ka Tekhana’, a sealed area inside Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque.

The court, during its hearing earlier in the day, also directed the district administration to make the necessary arrangements for the same in the next seven days.

While speaking to reporters, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said, “Hindu side allowed to offer prayers at ‘Vyas Ka Tekhana’. The District Administration will have to make arrangements within 7 days. Everyone will now have the right to perform puja”.