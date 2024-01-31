ED quizzes Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Ranchi

The Enforcement Directorate is questioning Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi as part of a money laundering case probe linked to an alleged illegal sale and purchase of Army land. Yesterday,

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief chaired a meeting with MLAs of his ruling coalition. Mr Soren held two rounds of meetings with alliance legislators at the CM House to discuss the current political situation in the state. On Monday, ED officials visited Mr Soren’s residence in Delhi to question him. The central agency seized two cars and 36 lakh rupees cash but did not find the JMM leader.