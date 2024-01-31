Jharkhand: Hemant Soren resigns as CM; arrested by ED

AMN / WEB DESK

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested at 9.33 pm on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) minutes after he tendered his resignation to the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

According to sources, the ED would produce Hemant in court on Thursday and the probe agency would ask for his custody.

JMM’s senior leader and Transport Minister Champai Soren likely to be the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand. All the MLAs of the ruling alliance, from JMM and Congress party together are moving ahead towards Governor House in three tourist buses from Chief Minister’s residence. Massive security forces and police have been deployed at Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence in Ranchi.

According to sources, Chief Secretary, DGP, IG, DIG, Ranchi DC, SSP and many senior bureaucrats have reached Chief Minister’s residence in Ranchi. The ruling party MLAs have been kept together.

MLAs of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress will together meet the Governor to submit their representation. The Governor of Jharkhand CP Radhakrishnan has given time to meet the MLAs of the ruling coalition government tonight between 9-9.30 pm. Security has also been beefed up across the Governor House in Ranchi.

After 7 hours of long interrogation by ED officials, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been arrested by the ED officials. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has reached Governor House to first tender his resignation as Chief Minister to Governor of Jharkhand CP Radhakrishnan. The MLAs of the ruling coalition have proposed the name of senior JMM leader Champai Soren as the Leader of MLAs and will become the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand. MLAs have decided on Champai Soren’s name in the party meeting held yesterday. MLAs have come to Governor to organise the Oath-taking of the new Chief Minister.

