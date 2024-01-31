इंडियन आवाज़     31 Jan 2024 11:09:39      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Jharkhand: Hemant Soren resigns as CM; arrested by ED

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Image

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate minutes after he tendered his resignation to the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested at 9.33 pm on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) minutes after he tendered his resignation to the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

According to sources, the ED would produce Hemant in court on Thursday and the probe agency would ask for his custody.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Hemant resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister after being questioned by the ED in the alleged land scam for over seven hours.

JMM’s senior leader and Transport Minister Champai Soren likely to be the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand. All the MLAs of the ruling alliance, from JMM and Congress party together are moving ahead towards Governor House in three tourist buses from Chief Minister’s residence. Massive security forces and police have been deployed at Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence in Ranchi.

According to sources, Chief Secretary, DGP, IG, DIG, Ranchi DC, SSP and many senior bureaucrats have reached Chief Minister’s residence in Ranchi. The ruling party MLAs have been kept together.

MLAs of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress will together meet the Governor to submit their representation. The Governor of Jharkhand CP Radhakrishnan has given time to meet the MLAs of the ruling coalition government tonight between 9-9.30 pm. Security has also been beefed up across the Governor House in Ranchi.

After 7 hours of long interrogation by ED officials, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been arrested by the ED officials. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has reached Governor House to first tender his resignation as Chief Minister to Governor of Jharkhand CP Radhakrishnan. The MLAs of the ruling coalition have proposed the name of senior JMM leader Champai Soren as the Leader of MLAs and will become the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand. MLAs have decided on Champai Soren’s name in the party meeting held yesterday. MLAs have come to Governor to organise the Oath-taking of the new Chief Minister. 

The Enforcement Directorate officials have moved out of Chief Minister’s residence in Ranchi. After Hemant Soren’s resignation as Chief Minister, former CM Hemant Soren will be house arrested by the ED officials.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart