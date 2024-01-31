इंडियन आवाज़     01 Feb 2024 01:05:03      انڈین آواز
‘Given electric shocks to confess to opposition links’: Parliament breach accused to court

agencies / NEW DELHI

The five accused arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach incident in December have levelled serious allegations against the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Five accused moved an application in a Delhi court Wednesday, alleging that they were given “electric shocks”, “tortured”, and made to confess to association with opposition parties.

The application, moved by Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde and Mahesh Kumawat, also alleged that each of the accused was forced to sign about 70 blank pages by the police.

“Accused persons were tortured/given electric shocks to sign and confess the commission of crime under UAPA and their association with national political parties… two accused persons were forced to write on the paper about their association with the political party/leader of the opposition political party,” their application states.

They have alleged that they were subjected to torture and coercion to confess to crimes and to take the name of political parties.

The six accused, Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Azad, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat, were arrested in December. 

During a hearing at Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Wednesday, all accused except Neelam Azam filed an application alleging coercion by the police. The court has subsequently sought a response from the Delhi Police Special Cell and scheduled a hearing for February 17.

