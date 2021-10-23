Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
India, Israel agree to resume negotiations on Free Trade Agreement next month
Fire breaks out in Kuwait’s largest oil refinery, Several injured
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
Bangladesh Home Minister says communal harmony will be protected in the country at any cost
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Oct 2021 04:41:12      انڈین آواز

Centre asks States, UTs to improve the momentum of COVID-19 vaccination

Leave a comment
Published On: By

BY SUDHIR KUMAR

The Centre has asked the States and Union Territories to improve the momentum of COVID-19 vaccination and accelerate the coverage as the country moves forward to vaccinate all the eligible population by end of the year. So far 71.24 crore first doses of vaccines covering 76 per cent of the eligible population and around 30 crore second doses covering 32 per cent of the population have been administered.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan today reviewed the progress of COVID-19 vaccination with Health Secretaries and Mission Directors of National Health Mission of States and Union Territories through video conference. The focus of the meeting was to urge the States and UTs to increase the pace of the countrywide vaccination and coverage of the second dose.

This comes in the backdrop of the country achieving the milestone of administering 100 crore doses on 21st of October. Highlighting the sizeable number of eligible beneficiaries who have not received their second dose, Mr Bhushan urged the States and UTs to focus on those beneficiaries who are waiting for their second dose after their interval period has been over.

The Union Health Secretary also noted that the detailed line-lists of due beneficiaries can be utilized for preparing a district-wise second dose administration plan involving the District Magistrate for execution in a time-bound manner. During the meeting, it was suggested to review the progress of such district-wise plan daily, to ensure saturation of all eligible beneficiaries.

In addition, States and UTs were also advised to identify and prioritize districts having low coverage for focused action and explore requirement for mobilization efforts, addressing local challenges,need for additional Vaccination Centres and improving access in rural areas. States were also requested to share their strategies to enhance second dose coverage.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Delhi’s Hemlata and Maharashtra’s Aarya dominate opening day 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / Hisar Delhi’s Hemlata thrashed PS Mantasaha Kumari (Assam ) 4-0 while Maharashtra’s ...

Avani moves ahead of Amandeep, Pranavi in the 11th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Panchkula, 21 October; Avani Prashanth returned a superb six-under 66 to climb to the top ...

Simranjit, Pooja Rani among top names as 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships kicks off ..

Harpal Singh Bedi Hisar,20 October: The 2018 World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur and r ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz