Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
India, Israel agree to resume negotiations on Free Trade Agreement next month
Fire breaks out in Kuwait’s largest oil refinery, Several injured
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
Bangladesh Home Minister says communal harmony will be protected in the country at any cost
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Oct 2021 04:41:27      انڈین آواز

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 102 cr mark

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 102 crore mark today. Out of the total vaccination, more than 71 crore 53 lakh vaccine doses have been given as first dose while around 30 crore 49 lakh doses have been administered as second dose. Union Health Ministry said, more than 70 lakh 71 thousand vaccine doses were administered today. Union Health Ministry said that the vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Delhi’s Hemlata and Maharashtra’s Aarya dominate opening day 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / Hisar Delhi’s Hemlata thrashed PS Mantasaha Kumari (Assam ) 4-0 while Maharashtra’s ...

Avani moves ahead of Amandeep, Pranavi in the 11th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Panchkula, 21 October; Avani Prashanth returned a superb six-under 66 to climb to the top ...

Simranjit, Pooja Rani among top names as 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships kicks off ..

Harpal Singh Bedi Hisar,20 October: The 2018 World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur and r ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz