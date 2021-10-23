India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 102 cr mark

AMN

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 102 crore mark today. Out of the total vaccination, more than 71 crore 53 lakh vaccine doses have been given as first dose while around 30 crore 49 lakh doses have been administered as second dose. Union Health Ministry said, more than 70 lakh 71 thousand vaccine doses were administered today. Union Health Ministry said that the vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.