Prez VP, PM express gratitude to manufacturers, doctors for helping India achieve 100 crore vaccination mark

BY SUDHIR KUMAR

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers have congratulated people of the country on achieving the 100 crore vaccine target.

President Ram Nath Kovind said, the country has created milestone after completion of 100 crore doses of COVID vaccination in the country.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has congratulated Team India on the stupendous achievement of administering 100 crore doses. He appreciated all the frontline health care workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers, Central and State Governments for their dedication and hard work in achieving this landmark feat.

The Vice President also appealed to people, who have still not got their vaccine doses, to shed vaccine hesitancy and get themselves vaccinated. Mr. Naidu called upon everyone to come together and defeat Corona virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah described the achievement as a historic and a proud moment.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has also congratulated the countrymen on the achievement of administering 100 crore doses of COVID vaccines. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has saluted the unparalleled contribution of India’s efficient leadership, scientists and the dedication of health workers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that India has achieved a great success in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. In a video message, Mr Singh said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has shown its resolve to achieve the target of administering 100 crore vaccination doses in a short span of time.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has congratulated the people of the country on administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in a short span of time. In a video message, Mr Thakur said, the nation stands together recognizing the efforts of every stakeholder and the people of the country who have come forward and displayed confidence in the country’s vaccination drive.

BJP President J. P. Nadda has said that India has achieved 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations in less than ten months. Mr Nadda said, this shows the government’s commitment towards safety of every person in the country.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed gratitude towards Health Care and Frontline Workers. Mr Nadda said, apart from being an unprecedented achievement in the field of health, it is a symbol of India’s potential on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar in Telangana Dr Vikas Bhatia expressed immense happiness over making the world record of India achieving the one billion vaccination mark.

He further cautioned that the spirit of vaccination should be upheld while continuing COVID Appropriate Behaviour and also asked to be prepared for COVID ready hospital facilities across the country to tide over possible challenges ahead.

The Nationwide Vaccination Drive against COVID-19 began on 16th January this year. Health Care Workers were inoculated in the first phase. It was followed by the vaccination of Frontline Workers from 2nd February onwards. Citizens over 60 years of age and those with co-morbidities were enlisted for COVID-19 vaccination from 1st of March. In the next phase, India launched vaccination for all people over 45 years of age from 1st of April.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from 1st of May. And today, the historic milestone of 100 crore vaccination has been achieved.