India achieves milestone of administering 100 cr Covid vaccination

Union Health Ministry said, more than 48 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. It said, 18 thousand 454 new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active caseload stands at one lakh 78 thousand 831. Active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases and it is currently at 0.52 per cent, the lowest since March last year.

A total of 17 thousand 561 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours and with this, total recoveries touched three crore 34 lakh 95 thousand and 808. The Ministry said, the recovery rate is currently at 98.15 per cent which is the highest since March last year.

The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.34 per cent which is less than three per cent for the last 118 days. Daily positivity rate is at 1.48 per cent which is less than three per cent for last 52 days.

Over 59 crore 57 lakh COVID tests have been conducted so far. More than 12 lakh 47 thousand tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. He expressed gratitude to the doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said that India has scripted history. He said that the country is witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.

Prime Minister visited Ram Manohar Lohia, RML Hospital in New Delhi this morning as the country achieved the milestone of 100 crore COVID vaccination coverage. Mr Modi was received by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has congratulated the countrymen on the achievement of administering 100 crore doses of COVID vaccines. In a tweet, Mr Mandaviya said that this is the result of the able leadership of visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has congratulated Team India on the stupendous achievement of administering 100 crore doses. He appreciated all the frontline health care workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers, Central and State Governments for their dedication and hardwork in achieving this landmark feat.

The Vice President also appealed to people, who have still not got their vaccine doses, to shed vaccine hesitancy and get themselves vaccinated. Mr. Naidu called upon everyone to come together and defeat Corona virus.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that India has achieved a great success in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. In a video message, Mr Singh said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has shown its resolve to achieve the target of administering 100 crore vaccination doses in a short span of time.

Meanwhile, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar in Telangana Dr Vikas Bhatia expressed immense happiness over making the world record of India achieving the one billion vaccination mark.

Speaking to AIR News, Dr Bhati said, we completed vaccinating 75 per cent of the adult population and we should take care that nobody should be left behind in vaccination in the country.

He further cautioned that the spirit of vaccination should be upheld while continuing COVID Appropriate Behaviour and also asked to be prepared for COVID ready hospital facilities across the country to tide over possible challenges ahead.

The Nationwide Vaccination Drive against COVID-19 began on 16th January this year. Health Care Workers were inoculated in the first phase. It was followed by the vaccination of Frontline Workers from 2nd February onwards. Citizens over 60 years of age and those with co-morbidities were enlisted for COVID-19 vaccination from 1st of March.

In the next phase, India launched vaccination for all people over 45 years of age from 1st of April.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from 1st of May. And today, the historic milestone of 100 crore vaccination has been achieved.

Thanks to our Corona Warriors – the doctors, nurses, paramedics, frontline workers and the people who got vaccinated and have guided others to get vaccinated against COVID-19.