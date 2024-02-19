CEC Rajiv Kumar to visit Bihar to review preparedness of upcoming Lok Sabha elections

The full Election Commission team led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar will be on a three-day visit to Bihar from 19th February to review the preparedness of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Official sources said that during the visit the team will review the security aspects, preparation of polling booths, status of electoral roll, voter awareness SVEEP campaign and law and order situations.

On the first day, the CEC and two other election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel and officials of the Election Commission will hold discussions with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), DGP of the state and Nodal Officer of Central Armed Forces of Jharkhand to take stock of security related issues.

On the 20th February, the Commission is scheduled to hold a meeting with representatives of national and recognized parties of the state. On the same day a meeting with all District Magistrates cum District Election Officers is also scheduled. All SPs, Commissioners and Inspector Generals of the different zones will also take part in it.

On the last leg of the visit, the team will again discuss different points with the CEO of Bihar and Nodal Officer of Central Armed Forces.

On the initiatives to curb the use of black money, liquor and other contrabands the Commission is also scheduled to hold discussions with officers of Income Tax, Excise Department and Customs Officials.

The CEC will also hold a final review meeting with the Chief Secretary and DGP of the State on the concluding day of visit.