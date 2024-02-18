इंडियन आवाज़     18 Feb 2024 04:52:58      انڈین آواز
UP: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal

AMN / LUCKNOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow. Mr Modi will also unveil the model of Shri Kalki Dham Temple and address the gathering on this occasion. Shri Kalki Dham is being constructed by Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Acharya Pramod Krishnam. The programme will be attended by many saints, religious leaders, and other dignitaries.

Prime Minister will also launch 14 thousand projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than 10 Lakh crore rupees at the fourth groundbreaking ceremony for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 held in February last year. The projects relate to sectors like Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, IT and ITeS, Food Processing, Housing and Real Estate, Hospitality and Entertainment, and Education, among others. The programme will be attended by about five thousand participants, including notable industrialists, representatives of top global and Indian companies, ambassadors and high commissioners, and other distinguished guests.

خبرنامہ

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھدراچاریہ کو 58 واں گیان پیٹھ ایوارڈ دیا جائے گا۔

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھد ...

مسلم تعلیمی اداروں میں غیر مسلم طلبہ کی اکثریت، رپورٹ

جاوید اختر ایک تحقیقاتی رپورٹ کے مطابق ہندوستان میں مسلما ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حمد الثانی کے ساتھ باہمی میٹنگ کی

وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حم ...

