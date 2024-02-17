West Bengal: Police register case of gang rape against Shibu Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar in Sandeshkhali case

AMN / WEB DESK

In the ongoing Sandeshkhali case, state police have registered a case of gang rape against Shibu Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar. They are associates of fugitive Trinamool Congress leader Sahajahan Sheikh.

A woman at Sandeshkhali has given a confidential statement at court that she was gang raped. On that basis, case has been registered. Apart from this, there is no other complaint of molestation and rape.

DGP Rajiv Kumar told this in a press conference at state police HQ Bhawani Bhavan in Kolkata on Saturday. Rajiv Kumar also informed that section 144 will be withdrawn from some areas of Sandeshkhali after taking reviews of ground situation. He further said that from Sunday land and land revenue department will hold camp at Sandeshkhali keeping in view of land grabbing and illegal land capture at the area.