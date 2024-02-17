Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wins floor test

Delhi AssemblyTelevision

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won the floor test Assembly on Saturday. on Friday, Arvind Kejriwal had moved a confidence motion on which discussion was held in the House. During the discussion, Mr Kejriwal said that it was necessary to demonstrate to the people that the House believes in the Cabinet. Mr. Kejriwal accused the BJP of trying to finish his party. He said that the BJP had allegedly contacted seven AAP MLAs and offered posts and money to join the BJP.

Mr. Kejriwal accused the BJP of arresting him through several governmental agencies. He said, the BJP can arrest him but not the ideology of his party.

Leader of the opposition in the house, BJP senior leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, a confidence motion moved in the house was not necessary. He said, AAP has its full majority in the house but has lost the trust of Delhi People. Mr. Bidhuri said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Finance Minister Aatishi accused BJP of breaking their party, but they are not cooperating with the Delhi Police in the investigation.

Mentioning the several scams of the AAP, Mr. Bidhuri said that the Chief Minister should also provide clarification on these scams. Later, the motion was adopted by the House.