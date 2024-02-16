इंडियन आवाज़     16 Feb 2024 10:12:30      انڈین آواز
Shops will be allowed to remain open till 1 am in Bengaluru: CM Siddaramaiah

AMN / BENGALURU

In a bid to develop Bengaluru into a world-class city, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that shops and other establishments will be allowed to open till 1 A.M. in Bengaluru and 10 other corporation areas in order to further trade and commerce.

While presenting the budget on Friday, Siddaramaiah said: “To develop Bengaluru into a world-class city, we have conceptualised Brand Bengaluru. After assuming power, our government has accorded approval for white-topping works of major roads of 147 km length at a cost of Rs 1,700 crore. These works will be completed before December 2025.”

The state government has decided to resolve traffic congestion in the city by constructing underground tunnels.

On a pilot basis, a tunnel will be constructed this year at Hebbal junction on the Bengaluru International Airport Road where there is high traffic congestion, the CM said.

It is proposed to reposition the peripheral ring road as the Bengaluru Business Corridor to address traffic congestion and to promote large scale economic activities in Bengaluru.

Under this project, RFP has been invited to construct 73 km of road at a cost of Rs 27,000 crore in the PPP model. It was proposed to start the project this year itself, Siddaramaiah said.

Internationally-renowned architects have been invited to prepare a novel design for constructing a 250 metre-high Skydeck in Bengaluru.

“It will become a landmark tourist destination in the city,” he said. By March 2025, an additional 44 km of metro line will be added to the existing 74 km.

