इंडियन आवाज़     16 Feb 2024 10:12:53      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Telengana: HMDA files complaint against Bajrang Dal members for attacking a church

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / Hyderabad

Deputy engineer of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), V Ravinder, has filed a complaint against Bajrang Dal members for attacking a church and threatening workers to expand a road towards the premises of a church in Janwada village in Chevella district recently.

On Tuesday, February 13, a mob of 200 men from the Yadav, Mudiraj, and other dominant caste members of the Backward Class (BCs) caste associated with the Bajrang Dal, an extremist Hindutva organisation, stormed the church after a dispute over road expansion.

The mob chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans vandalised the church, causing damage to the crucifix. Twenty people, including two children, were hurt when the incident that happened inside the church. Three of them were hospitalised.

So far, 11 suspects have been taken into custody by the police over the incident.

According to the FIR filed at the Mokila Police station, V Ravinder, the person in-charge of road widening, was approached by Talari Maisah, former Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) member of the Congress, and Goudiicherla Narsimha, husband of the former village sarpanch, from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), to extend the road towards the church compound.

“The assistant engineer made the markings for the 24-foot road widening work and left the place at around 6 pm. Later, I received a call from Goudicherla Narsimha, who requested to extend the road up to the church wall. I denied it, but he did not listen. The given marking was removed, and the road was extended up to the church wall by threatening the workers. They ignored the orders of higher officials and damaged the road,” the official said in his complaint.

The accused were charged with many offenses under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the police invoked Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPPA) against them. (Siasat)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حمد الثانی کے ساتھ باہمی میٹنگ کی

وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حم ...

انتخابی بانڈ اسکیم ‘غیر آئینی’: سپریم کورٹ نے سیاسی جماعتوں کو چندہ دینے سے متعلق اسکیم کو کالعدم قرار دے دیا

سپریم کورٹ نے سیاسی جماعتوں کو چندہ دینے سے متعلق اسکیم کو کا ...

غزہ میں ہسپتالوں کو مسلسل نشانہ بنائے پر عالمی ادارہ صحت کو تشویش

© UNOCHAبمباری میں شمالی غزہ کا ایک علاقہ مکمل طور پر زمین بوس ہ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart