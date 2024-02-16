इंडियन आवाज़     16 Feb 2024 08:38:10      انڈین آواز
Andhra Pradesh govt and edX to sign agreement to offer world-class higher education courses

AMN/ WEB DESK

Andhra Pradesh government and edX, an e-learning platform, will be signing an agreement in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office near the city today for offering world-class higher education courses to the youth.

An official release said the agreement paves the way for more than 12 lakh students to pursue 2,000-plus edX online courses offered by world’s top-notch universities and other educational institutions, free of cost along with their regular courses. Teachers drawn from some of the world’s top universities and institutions would impart lessons to students.

Besides, the students who could not afford to study at top colleges would now have the chance to easily learn courses designed by universities such as Harvard, MIT, Oxford, Cambridge, UC Berkeley and the London School of Economics. These universities would conduct online exams and issue certificates, and the credits offered by them would become a part of the curriculum.

The pact with edX would remove the shortcomings in professional and traditional degree education thereby developing skilled human resources. It is a significant step in the reforms initiated by the government to provide the youth access to quality education, the release said.

