14 crops being procured at MSP in Haryana,said Haryana CM Manohar Lal

AMN/ WEB DESK

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that 14 crops are being procured at Minimum Support Price in Haryana, while in Punjab, only wheat, paddy, and sugarcane crops are being procured at MSP. Addressing the media at Chandigarh he said that Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana is a commendable scheme of Haryana, benefiting several farmers in the state.

In response to a question, Chief Minister said that everyone has the right to protest in a democracy, but the protest should be in a democratic manner. The ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest of the farmers seems to be politically motivated.

Describing the use of tractors in the Protest as inconvenient not only for people in Delhi but across the country, he stated that farmers should travel to Delhi by train and public transit instead of tractors and make their point while also taking into account the comfort of others.CM said that security agencies of Haryana and Punjab are engaged in maintaining law and order. Security agencies have put up barricades only for security reasons so that peace and order can be maintained in the state. A close eye is being kept on suspicious and anti-social elements.

In response to another question, the Chief Minister said that the state government is buying land from farmers according to their wishes and rates on e-bhoomi. This is directly benefiting the farmers and there is no dispute between the farmers and the government.