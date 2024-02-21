Ladakh Receives Much-Needed Snowfall, Bringing Relief to Agriculture

The fresh intermittent snowfall has brought much needed relief to general public and joy to people associated with agricultural sector as Ladakh has been reeling with dry spell and very scarce snowfall this season.

Snowfall is the source for formation of glaciers in Ladakh as well as for irrigation in agricultural and horticultural activities and drinking water as well.

Meanwhile, the snowfall has disrupted the normal life in the Union Territory. Ladakh remained cut off from the rest of the country as all the scheduled flights to Leh have been cancelled owing to bad weather.

Sparse traffic has been reported on the roads and other high passes connecting the different regions with the city centre due to accumulation of snow on roads and slippery conditions.

Ladakh police has advised people not to venture too far during the inclement weather and advised people to use antiskid chains on vehicles to ensure safety on the slippery roads. Police also successfully rescued two stranded passengers traveling from Kargil to Leh.