Telangana: Mulugu district all set to celebrate Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, biggest Tribal Festival

WEB DESK

All arrangements have been made for the biggest Tribal Festival in Asia, the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara at Medaram village of Mulugu district in Telangana. The state authorities are expecting over a crore devotees to congregate at forest village for the biennial 4-day tribal festival beginning today. All educational institutes have been closed for 4 days in the district in view of the scale of the congregation. The festivities began with the arrival of some of the deities to the platform at the Jatara with tribal traditional rituals. The deity of Saralamma will be arriving this evening and the deity of Sammakka will arrive tomorrow.

Devotees in large numbers have started arriving in Medaram village ahead of the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara. Devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka states have set up camps at Medaram to present their offerings. The authorities have made all arrangements like drinking water, sanitation, and water for a traditional dip in the nearby streams for a large number of devotees. The authorities have passed over 6000 buses to Medaram from Various destinations. A helicopter service was also made available.

The Medaram Jatara is not just a fair, but a vibrant testament to the rich tribal heritage of Telangana. Being held at a small village called Medaram in Mulugu District, which is about 240 km away from the state capital, Hyderabad, it captures the spirit of unity, culture, and devotion. The importance of the fair in the tribal calendar is unparalleled, drawing visitors from across the nation and the globe. The festival is a demonstration of tribal devotion and people from all walks of life join together to commemorate the revolt led by Sammakka and Saralamma, a mother-daughter duo, against imposing taxes on the tribal populace during a period of drought by the Kakatiya rulers in the 12th century. Though it started as a small gathering, it earned State festival status in 1998.

Laksh people pay homage to the revered goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma and offer Turmeric and Vermilion. Beyond its religious fervour, the jatara serves as a platform for understanding and fostering harmony between the people and tribal communities, promoting the preservation of their unique traditions, culture, and heritage on a global scale. People call Sammakka and Saralamma Vana Devathas and continue to draw inspiration even after centuries.