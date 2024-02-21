Bihar: 9 killed, 6 injured in road accident in Lakhisarai; PM,CM express grief on loss of lives

AMN

At least nine people were killed, and six others sustained injuries when an auto-rickshaw had a head-on collision with a speeding truck on the Lakhisarai-Sikandra state highway near Bihrarura village in Lakhisarai district on Wednesday.

Police suspect the incident occurred when the truck driver lost control and rammed into the auto-rickshaw, carrying 14 passengers, that was coming from the opposite direction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the loss of lives in a road accident in the Lakhisarai district of Bihar. In a social media post, Mr Modi expressed condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. He wished the speedy recovery of all the injured. The Prime Minister said, under the supervision of the State government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible assistance to the victims.

