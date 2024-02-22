Karnataka: Six killed in road accident in Belagavi

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Karnataka, six people were killed on the spot in a major road accident in Belagavi district on Thursday. A car carrying the wedding party met with a fatal accident near Nandgad. Two more victims suffered injuries and are under medical care now. The car was coming back from Maharashtra and the deceased were reportedly based in Dharwad district. The Belagavi Superintendent of Police Dr Bhima Shankar Guled has said that the ill-fated car lost control and hit the roadside tree killing the driver and five others instantly.