Ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel to resume in Cairo

AMN/ WEB DESK

Negotiations on a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip will resume on Wednesday in Cairo. As per the media reports, the delegations of the three mediators—Egypt, Qatar, and the US—and Israel’s delegation will attend the talks scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Sources said representatives from Egypt, the US, and Israel are currently still in Doha, which hosted the recent ceasefire negotiations earlier this week, to discuss the technical points of the ceasefire agreement in preparation for the talks in Cairo.

In Doha, officials from the four countries engaged in intensive talks with the aim of concluding an agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza, including the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees.

US President Joe Biden said Friday that a ceasefire deal in West Asia is closer than ever.

The ongoing Israeli military operations on Gaza since 7th October last year have killed more than 40 thousand Palestinians and injured over 92,500 others, according to an update released by Gaza’s health authorities yesterday.