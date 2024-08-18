THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel to resume in Cairo

Aug 18, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Negotiations on a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip will resume on Wednesday in Cairo. As per the media reports, the delegations of the three mediators—Egypt, Qatar, and the US—and Israel’s delegation will attend the talks scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Sources said representatives from Egypt, the US, and Israel are currently still in Doha, which hosted the recent ceasefire negotiations earlier this week, to discuss the technical points of the ceasefire agreement in preparation for the talks in Cairo. 

In Doha, officials from the four countries engaged in intensive talks with the aim of concluding an agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza, including the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees.

US President Joe Biden said Friday that a ceasefire deal in West Asia is closer than ever. 
The ongoing Israeli military operations on Gaza since 7th October last year have killed more than 40 thousand Palestinians and injured over 92,500 others, according to an update released by Gaza’s health authorities yesterday. 

You missed

SPORTS

World No. 1s Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner reach Cincinnati Open 2024 Semifinals 

August 18, 2024
SPORTS

India sends 39 member squad to junior Badminton championships beginning at Chengdu in China

August 18, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Meerut south RRTS station opens, extending Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor to 42 km

August 18, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Three Dead, Three Missing in Coal Mine Tragedy in China

August 18, 2024