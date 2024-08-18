THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to embark on First India visit

Aug 18, 2024

Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim will be on a three day visit to India from tomorrow. This will be the first visit of Anwar Ibrahim as the Prime Minister of Malaysia. The External Affairs Ministry said, Prime Minister of Malaysia will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. During his visit, he will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar.

India and Malaysia have strong historical and socio-cultural linkages. The Ministry said, the bilateral relationship between the two nations was elevated to the status of Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2015 during the visit of Prime Minister Modi. The visit of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will pave the way for further strengthening of India-Malaysia bilateral ties by charting out a multi-sectoral cooperation agenda for the future.

