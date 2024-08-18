THE INDIAN AWAAZ

China takes measures to prevent Mpox imports

Aug 18, 2024

Chinese authorities have intensified efforts to prevent the import of the mpox virus as global cases continue to rise.

Effective from the 15th of this month for six months, arrivals in China from countries and regions with confirmed mpox infections must declare their condition to customs if they have been exposed to mpox or exhibit symptoms such as fever, headache, back pain, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, or rashes.

According to China’s General Administration of Customs, for such individuals, customs officers will implement medical measures and conduct sampling and mpox testing. Vehicles, containers, cargo, and other items from countries and regions with reported mpox cases will be sanitised if they are contaminated or potentially contaminated. 

