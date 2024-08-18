Japan issues heatstroke warnings as temperatures soar above 35°C

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Japan authorities have issued strict heatstroke warnings, urging residents to take precautions, as the country today recorded extreme temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. Cities such as Kumamoto and Nagoya also experienced extreme heat, with temperatures reaching 36.4 degrees Celsius.

Clear skies from Kyushu to Tohoku contributed to rapid temperature increases. In the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Wakayama, the highest recorded temperature reached 36.6 degrees Celsius. With temperatures forecast to peak as high as 38 at Nagoya in Tokyo is expected to experience 35 degrees Celsius.

A broad swath of Japan, from Okinawa to the Kanto-Koshin region, remained under a heatstroke alert today. Residents have been advised to avoid outdoor activities in non-air-conditioned environments, stay hydrated and wear light clothing.