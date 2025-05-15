Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Israeli Air Strikes Kill 115 in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks During Trump Visit

May 15, 2025

Israeli air strikes have killed 115 people across the Gaza Strip since midnight, marking one of the deadliest days in recent weeks. Fifty-six people were killed when homes and tents sheltering displaced families were bombed overnight in the southern city of Khan Younis. 13 people were killed in deadly strikes in the northern town of Jabalia, including an attack on a health clinic and prayer hall in Jabalia refugee camp. The air strikes came as US President Donald Trump visits the region and indirect negotiations on a new ceasefire and hostage release deal between Hamas and Israel continue.

