THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Three Dead, Three Missing in Coal Mine Tragedy in China

Aug 18, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Three people were killed and three others remained missing following a coal mine accident in Weixin County in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. Local authorities today confirmed that the accident took place at around 5:40 a.m. this morning at a coal mine in Santao Township, is suspected to involve a coal and gas outburst. According to the county’s emergency management department rescue operations are currently underway at the site and further details are awaited.

Coal mine-related incidents have repeatedly occurred in China. Earlier in August, four people died from suffocation in a coal mine shaft in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and before that in March, seven miners were killed in an accident in an underground warehouse of a coal mine in north China’s Shanxi Province.

You missed

SPORTS

World No. 1s Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner reach Cincinnati Open 2024 Semifinals 

August 18, 2024
SPORTS

India sends 39 member squad to junior Badminton championships beginning at Chengdu in China

August 18, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Meerut south RRTS station opens, extending Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor to 42 km

August 18, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Three Dead, Three Missing in Coal Mine Tragedy in China

August 18, 2024