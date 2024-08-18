Three Dead, Three Missing in Coal Mine Tragedy in China

AMN/ WEB DESK

Three people were killed and three others remained missing following a coal mine accident in Weixin County in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. Local authorities today confirmed that the accident took place at around 5:40 a.m. this morning at a coal mine in Santao Township, is suspected to involve a coal and gas outburst. According to the county’s emergency management department rescue operations are currently underway at the site and further details are awaited.

Coal mine-related incidents have repeatedly occurred in China. Earlier in August, four people died from suffocation in a coal mine shaft in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and before that in March, seven miners were killed in an accident in an underground warehouse of a coal mine in north China’s Shanxi Province.