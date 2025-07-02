Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

CBI Arrests 6, Including 3 Doctors, in Bribery for Favourable Reports

Jul 2, 2025

Searches being conducted at more than 40 locations across Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh

Inder Vashisth

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three doctors and three others for facilitating the submission of favourable inspection reports in exchange for bribes.

A case was registered against the office-bearers of Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh; inspecting doctors; and other intermediaries for manipulating the statutory inspection process conducted for recognition of the medical college, in return for bribes. The designated assessors allegedly gave favourable reports to various medical colleges in exchange for illegal gratification.

Acting on information that officials of Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Institute were influencing assessors deputed for inspection to provide favourable reports in return for bribes, the CBI laid a trap and apprehended six individuals while they were transacting the bribe amount of Rs 55 Lakh. As demanded by the inspecting doctors, the bribe amount was delivered in Bengaluru. The arrested accused will be produced before the competent courts at the respective locations.

Different modus operandi were reportedly used by the accused to manipulate the process by illegally influencing inspecting doctors.

The CBI is conducting searches at more than 40 locations across Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh.

