FIR Will Now Lead to Timely Justice Under New Criminal Laws: Amit Shah

By Inder Vashisth / NEW DELHI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that with the full implementation of India’s new criminal laws, justice will be delivered within three years of filing an FIR—even up to the Supreme Court level. Speaking at an event in New Delhi marking one year of the new laws, Shah said this shift would build public confidence, replacing the earlier fear of “what will happen if I file an FIR” with trust that “filing an FIR will bring prompt justice.”

At the event titled “Golden Year of Trust in Justice System”, Shah was joined by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, among others. He emphasized that the new laws aim to overhaul the criminal justice system with a clear timeline for each stage—police investigation, prosecution, and judicial decisions.

Key reforms include:

Mandatory forensic investigation for crimes with punishment over 7 years.

Strict deadlines: 90 days to complete investigation, file chargesheet, frame charges, and deliver judgment.

Use of digital tools like NAFIS and DNA matching, especially in cases under POCSO.

Introduction of separate provisions for crimes against women and children.

Defined legal frameworks for terrorism and organized crime with tougher penalties.

Creation of a Director of Prosecution to boost conviction rates.

Shah stressed that the older colonial-era laws were designed to serve British rule, whereas the new laws, crafted after studying systems in 89 countries, aim to protect the rights, life, and property of Indian citizens. According to him, these laws will make the justice system more affordable, accessible, and transparent, ushering in a new era of trust and accountability.