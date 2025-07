AMN

The government has revised guidelines for ride-hailing platforms, allowing aggregators such as Uber, Ola, Rapido and inDrive to charge up to twice the base fare during peak hours, up from the previous cap of 1.5 times.

Non-peak hour fares must remain at least 50% of the base fare, as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday, as per a TOI report.