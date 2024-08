AMN/ WEB DESK

A Canada based mining company unearthed a massive 2,492-carat stone at Karowe Diamond Mine in northeastern Botswana yesterday. Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s government described the diamond as the second largest in the world.

This is the third very large diamond unearthed at the Karowe mine in recent years. The 1,758-carat stone unearthed in 2019 was previously the largest ever mined in Botswana.