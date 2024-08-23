THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Nepal: 14 dead in tragic bus accident

Aug 23, 2024

In Nepal, at least 27 people died when a bus plunged into the Marsyangdi River this afternoon. Aanbukhaireni Hospital Chief Dr DB Kshetri has confirmed that the deceased include 24 passengers and 3 bus staff.

Our correspondent reports that the bus heading towards Kathmandu from Pokhara fell into the river at Aina Pahara of Aanbukhaireni Rural Municipality-2 in Tanahu along the Prithvi Highway. Deputy Superintendent of Police in Tanahu, Deepak Kumar Raya, said around 40 Indian nationals were traveling in the bus. A team of 10 divers has been deployed to the incident site and is currently rescuing the passengers.The Nepali Army, Nepal Police, and APF teams have been carrying out rescue operations.

