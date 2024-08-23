India and US are natural allies and destined to be strong partners: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

AMN / WASHINGTON

INDIA’S Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that India and the United States of America are natural allies and that together they can ensure peace, prosperity, and stability in the world. Addressing the Indian diaspora in Washington, DC, the Minister stressed that India and the US are destined to be strong partners, and this collaboration is growing.

Highlighting growth prospects for the Indian economy, Mr. Singh said that the country will become the third-largest economy by 2027. Regarding defence exports, the Minister said that they have now reached 21 thousand crore rupees. During the visit, India and the US signed the Security of Supplies Arrangement (SOSA) document and a Memorandum of Agreement regarding the Assignment of Liaison Officers.

With the signing of SOSA, India and the US agree to provide priority support for goods and services that promote national defense. The Arrangement will enable both countries to acquire the industrial resources they need from one another to resolve unanticipated supply chain disruptions and meet national security needs. SOSA is an important mechanism to strengthen interoperability with US defense trade partners. India is the eighteenth SOSA partner of the US.

Mr. Singh will also hold a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart and also meet with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The Defence Minister will chair a high-level roundtable meeting with the US defence industry on ongoing and future defence collaborations. The Defence Minister arrived in Washington yesterday evening on a four-day visit to the United States.