Iran’s new Foreign Minister calls for lifting sanctions

AMN/ WEB DESK

In his first interview with foreign media since taking office, Iran’s newly appointed Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, outlined conditions for defusing tensions with the United States. Speaking to a Japanese news agency, Araqchi emphasised the importance of lifting sanctions and rebuilding ties with Western countries as crucial steps towards normalising Iran’s international relations.

Araqchi stated that improving ties with various global partners is a key priority for the new Iranian government. He called for overcoming obstacles and unlocking new avenues for economic and trade cooperation, despite ongoing US sanctions.

Regarding US-Iran relations, Araqchi noted that Iran is open to managing tensions with Washington and reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. However, he stressed that this would only be possible if the US and European countries abandon their “hostile approach” towards Iran.

“In my foreign policy address to the Islamic Consultative Assembly, I highlighted the crucial objective of lifting sanctions, particularly unilateral ones, through earnest, focused, and time-bound negotiations while upholding the nation’s fundamental principles,” Araqchi explained.

The foreign minister outlined a strategy to boost Iran’s international ties while navigating US sanctions. He emphasised the need to transcend obstacles hindering our mutual interests and prioritise our vital needs,” suggesting that by comprehensively evaluating the current landscape, Iran can forge constructive partnerships to drive progress and prosperity.

