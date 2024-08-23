US Vice President Kamala Harris accepts Democratic Party’s presidential nomination

AMN/ WEB DESK

United States Vice President Kamala Harris has formally accepted the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nomination to fight against her Republican rival Donald Trump. Ms. Harris confirmed this while addressing the gathering at Chicago’s United Center on the last day of the four-day Democratic National Convention.

During her speech, Ms. Harris pledged to be the president who unites Americans and fights for America’s future. Indian origin, Ms. Harris became the Democratic candidate after US President Joe Biden quit the race for the White House. If successful, Ms. Harris will become the first woman US President.