INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ukrainian forces tried to strike Kursk Nuclear Power Plant: Putin

Aug 23, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukrainian forces had attempted to strike the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, during their ongoing incursion into the Kursk Region. At a cabinet meeting, Mr. Putin said that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had been informed and they promised to come themselves and send specialists to assess the situation. Notably, thousands of Ukrainian troops entered the Kursk Region earlier this month. Russia has declared the incursion an act of terrorism and has deployed additional troops to repel the forces.

