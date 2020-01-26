FreeCurrencyRates.com

26 Jan 2020
Canada hospital says it has confirmed case of deadly coronavirus

WEB DESK
In Canada, a Toronto hospital said that it has a confirmed case of the deadly coronavirus from China, Canada’s first. Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre said, it is caring for a patient who has a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China. Officials said the man is in his 50s and recently flew from Wuhan, to Guangzhou in China and then on to Toronto on January 23.

The outbreak of the new virus originated in China, has spread worldwide. Australia and Malaysia reported their first cases yesterday – four each -and Japan, its third. France confirmed three cases on Friday, the first in Europe, and the US identified its second, a woman in Chicago who had returned from China.

