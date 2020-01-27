FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jan 2020
US: Democrats call for John Bolton to testify in President’s impeachment trial

Published On: By

WEB DESK

In United States, Democrats have renewed their demand for John Bolton to be called to testify in the President’s impeachment trial.

The call comes following reports that President Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor Bolton made claims in an unpublished book that Mr Trump wanted to freeze aid to Ukraine unless it investigated his political rival, Democrat Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Trump’s legal team said the President had the authority to hold up aid to Ukraine, the freeze had nothing to do with any investigations.

They say the president was concerned about corruption in Ukraine and wanted European nations to pitch in more to help Ukraine fight against separatists.

Mr Trump told reporters last week that he did not want Mr Bolton to testify. President Trump has repeatedly branded the impeachment proceedings a “witch hunt.”

The impeachment trial will resume in the US Senate today.

