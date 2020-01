WEB DESK

In Afghanistan, six civilians were killed in an airstrike in the northern part of the country over the weekend. Balkh Governor’s Spokesman Munir Farhad confirmed that civilians had been killed in Boka.

He said, officials were still investigating the incident. The United Nations also confirmed the death Monday.

The United States and Afghan militaries are the only forces in Afghanistan that have the capability to carry out airstrikes in the country.