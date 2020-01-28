FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jan 2020 01:00:07      انڈین آواز
Coronavirus outbreak: UAE issues travel advisory for China

Published On:

AMN

United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has issued a travel warning for its citizens going to China following the outbreak of the Novel Corona virus except in cases of extreme necessity.

In a tweet , the UAE Foreign Ministry asked its people to postpone their travel to China in the wake of the deadly disease.

UAE and other Gulf States have also taken measures for the thermal screening of passengers coming from China.

In another tweet , Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince said that they were closely following the Chinese Government’s efforts to contain the spread of the Corona virus. They were confident in their ability to overcome this crisis. The UAE is ready to provide all support to China and cooperate with the international community to tackle this virus.

Meanwhile , UAE’s Ministry of Health has said, there are no reported cases of Corona virus in the country.

