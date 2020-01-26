Israel officially allows its citizens to visit Saudi Arabia

WEB DESK

Israel today officially gave its citizens the right to travel to Saudi Arabia for religious and business visits, in the latest sign of warming ties between the two countries.

The interior ministry’s announcement will have limited practical impact, as Israelis had previously been travelling to Saudi Arabia via third countries, especially Jordan.

But Israel had never granted official approval for such travel by its citizens.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri signed for the first time an order enabling an exit permit for Israelis to Saudi Arabia. In a statement, the ministry said, the move, coordinated with the security and diplomatic services, approves travel to the Gulf state for religious purposes during the hajj and the Umrah.

It said, Israel would also allow its citizens to travel to Saudi Arabia to participate in business meetings or seek investments for trips not exceeding 90 days.