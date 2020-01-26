China Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 56

Xi’an city bans long-distance buses

WEB DESK

The death toll in the deadly new coronavirus in China has risen to 56. The confirmed cases of viral affliction have reached 1,975 and 324 of them are in critical condition.

A total of 2,684 suspected cases have also been reported so far. Wuhan and 17 other cities in Hubei province remained the epicenter of the viral disease outbreak with most of the deaths have taken place there.

Xi’an city will ban long-distance buses, the third major city to do so to contain the deadly Coronavirus that has spread across the country. Authorities said from 6 pm today, Xi’an will suspend long-distance buses and tourist chartered buses entering the city of 10 million people.

Local officials said on the microblogging platform Weibo following the announcement of similar measures in Tianjin and Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for an all-out effort to prevent and control coronavirus-related pneumonia.