US: Democrat house impeachment managers concluded argument to remove Prez Trump

WEB DESK

In the United States, Democrat house impeachment managers last night concluded their argument before the Senate to remove US President Donald Trump from office. They said, Mr Trump misused his position and indulged in obstruction to the Congress. The house managers closed their marathon 24-hour argument spread over three days with an impassioned plea that the trial be fair.

The ruling Republican Party enjoys 53-47 majority in the 100-member Senate. Democrats, who have majority in the House, have alleged that the Republican leadership in the Senate will be partisan during the trial. Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Adam Schiff urged the Senate to give a fair trial. Trump is only the third President in American history to face the impeachment trial.

From today, Mr Trump’s attorneys would begin presenting their defence. Like the House managers, they too have 24 hours over the next three days for their argument in support of the President. Mr Trump has asked the Senate to dismiss both the charges against him. He argues that he has done no wrong.