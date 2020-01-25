Corona Virus spreads to Australia

WEB DESK

Australia confirmed on Saturday its first four cases of the new Coronavirus that has claimed 41 lives in China, becoming the latest country in a growing list to be affected by the illness.

One man was being treated in isolation after arriving in Melbourne a week ago from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak. Health officials said, he has pneumonia but is in a stable condition.

Three other men in Sydney who also arrived recently from China had tested positive for the disease and were in isolation in local hospitals. New South Wales state chief health officer Kerry Chant told a news conference that they are not particularly unwell.

Authorities in Queensland state said five other people had been cleared after they were suspected of infection.